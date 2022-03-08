Ukrainians have shown an incredible resilience response since Putin launched a full-scale attack on their country two weeks ago.

From citizens protesting against Russian forces to people spreading awareness through TikTok by lifting the lid off a 'typical day in a bomb shelter' – and now, taking down drones by catapulting household items at them.

Over the weekend, Liubov Tsybulska, an advisor to the Ukrainian government, shared how a woman in Kyiv took down a Russian drone with a jar of cucumbers from her balcony.

But she was soon corrected: It was tomatoes. Pickled tomatoes, to be exact.

Liubov managed to track down the woman through the power of social media. Elena, who lives in Dniprovskyi, works in a local shop in a district of Kyiv.

She explained that she was having a smoke break on her balcony in the early hours of the morning when an object started floating in the distance. At first, she thought it could have been a bird until she heard a faint buzzing sound.

The mum-of-two grabbed the first thing in her kitchen and launched it at the device.

"I was afraid," she told Liubov. "I thought it may start firing at me. But what a pity for those tomatoes… they were my favourite!"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Elena wasn't quite finished. She and her husband watched the drone crash to the ground before trampling on the remains and hiding the parts in different bins. "I do not understand electronics. But later that day, suspicious young men showed up at the entrance of our building," she explained. "I asked them loudly what did they want and they fled away quickly. Maybe they were looters looking for apartments without occupants."

Elena added: "I’m not going anywhere from Kyiv. I decided so instantly. This is my home, my land. I will stand, gnaw, fight, and fight some more. I’ll do all that is necessary."

Not all heroes wear capes.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here.



To sign the petition click here.



If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



