Obsessed fan broke into Kai Cenat’s home to watch him sleep and give him snacks

Popular streamer Kai Cenat has revealed an alleged chilling encounter in which a fan broke into his home, just to watch him sleep and leave him snacks.

With millions of followers across his social media platforms, Cenat has built a reputation for livestreaming his life online, but one story in particular left fans absolutely stunned.

During a Twitch stream on 29 April, he lifted the lid on a story he hadn't told people before.

"Imagine you sleep, gang, I woke up to a man looking over me saying ‘Kai, what’s up bro? How you doing bro?’ Word to my mother, I almost clapped him but God was with me," he shared.

Cenat described the fan as a teenager, around 17 years old, who even brought along his go-to snacks for when he woke up from his nap.

"He had Arizona, grapes, strawberry shortcake, and Capri Sun in a bag. He said ‘bro, this is all your favourite things, I came to deliver this for you, bro,'" he continued, adding: "Chat, I really woke up to somebody in my room! I woke up, I jumped up, I was looking around, grabbed my gun, and said 'who are you?'"

While Cenat noted the incident took place "a while ago," he said he'd never ended up telling anyone about it - until now.

It didn't take long for fans to chime in on the action, with one suspicious X/Twitter user writing: "Lol, it's obviously scripted. Y'all believe anything."

Another humoured: "Plot twist, Kai didn't know he was still dreaming."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "And instead of calling the cops, he probably vlogged it. Y'all treat trauma like content now."

