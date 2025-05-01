'Toy Story shooter' Hypercharge: Unboxed finally gets PS5 and PS4 release date

A popular first and third-person shooter action figure game that's previously been described as a 'Toy Story' FPS thatwent viral is finally releasing on PS5 and PS4.

Hypercharged: Unboxed is a game made by Digital Cybercherries, a studio made up of just five people.



It first released on Nintendo Switch in January 2020 and fully on PC in April 2020 (after releasing early access on the platform eight years ago in 2017) before heading to Xbox consoles in May last year.

And now Hypercharged: Unboxed is releasing on PS5 and PS4 on May 30.

Hypercharged: Unboxed has previously been likened to a Toy Story shooter / Screenshot from Digital Cybercherries

Posting the announcement on X / Twitter, Digital Cybercherries said: "We have no publisher support. No outside funding. No huge marketing budget. Just five grown adults who made the game they wished they had as kids.

"This past year has been the hardest of our lives. The late nights, the setbacks, the sacrifices... Every bit of it was to finally bring Hypercharge to PlayStation."

The game has a wave-based campaign where players have to work together as a team to defend the Hypercore (an ancient power source that has beloved memories of favourite toys) from Major Evil by completing objectives.

There's also classic PvP (player versus player) modes where teams of up to four can take on others.

