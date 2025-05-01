'Straight out of North Korea': Donald Trump's 'phony' cabinet meeting slammed online

Donald Trump’s cabinet meetings are being compared to North Korea over the sycophantic showering of praise.

Since taking office back in January in his second term as US president, the Trump administration has drawn repeated comparisons with dictatorships, with Al Gore likening it to the Nazi Germany and onlookers making North Korea comparisons .

Clips from a cabinet meeting on Wednesday (30 April) have been slammed as “straight out of North Korea” as they appear to show Trump’s loyalist staff gushing over his alleged achievements in his first 100 days in an apparent bid to outdo each other.

“Trump’s cabinet meetings are straight out of North Korea. It’s almost laughable how phony and cheesy they are,” wrote someone on X/Twitter along with a video.

In the clip, Trump’s hand-picked attorney general, Pam Bondi, lavished him with praise.

Bondi claimed: “Mr President, your first 100 days has far exceeded that of any other presidency in this country ever, ever. [I’ve] never seen anything like it, thank you.”

Another wrote: “There are many cringey things about Trump’s 2nd term. But nothing is as cringey as watching these Cabinet meetings where Trump’s appointees kowtow to him and slather him with praise like they’re courtiers to a king. It’s repulsively un-American.”

Someone else posted a clip in which Bondi appeared to suggest Trump has “saved 258 million lives” (approximately 75 per cent of the US population) since taking office by seizing fentanyl.

“This isn’t an SNL skit. At a cabinet meeting today, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that Donald Trump saved 258 million lives—75% of the U.S. population—in his first 100 days by seizing fentanyl.”

The meeting table at the White House had the addition of alternating navy blue and red baseball caps, each embroidered with the message “Gulf of America”, placed in front of every cabinet member.

