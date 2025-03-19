Doctor advises against bizarre 'vabbing' perfume trend involving bodily fluids

A divisive trend that claims people can instantly attract a mate is taking the internet by storm – and it involves using bodily fluid as perfume.

The TikTok obsession is called 'vabbing,' a hybrid of 'vagina' and 'dabbing' and it entails wearing vaginal fluid as nature's scent.

The hashtag itself has garnered millions of views online – and we're not surprised given the meaning. Some TikTokers have claimed it helped them and shared their positive experiences online.

"Put it on surfaces that don’t touch other things, and don’t rub your wrists on other people," TikToker @jewlieah advised, while @palesamoon claimed one love interest "couldn't keep his hands off" her after trying out the trend.









There's a long-standing debate as to whether women's bodily fluids can incite arousal in the opposite sex. This is because it contains pheromones, a chemical that can trigger a response in the same species.



Pheromones help animals communicate, but the same concept doesn't necessarily apply to humans and researchers have been divided for many years.

As it stands, there is no scientific proof that vabbing works.

Doctors have since warned against the practice. While it's not "dangerous" as such, it can cause infections if the fluid isn't collected hygienically.

Dr Dimitriadi, from the Centre for Surgery, a private cosmetic surgery in Paddington told Mail Online: "If you use dirty fingers inside your vagina to collect discharge you can not only potentially traumatise the tissue in your vagina and but also spread infection, potentially causing something as serious as a pelvic inflammatory disease.

"Dirty fingers could also cause bacterial vaginosis or thrush.

"If you have bacterial vaginosis or thrush your discharge can be malodorous and will not help you attract a partner."

This article was originally published on 23 August 2024

