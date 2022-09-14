UK television and radio presenter Vanessa Feltz destroyed Meghan Markle's critics on live TV, and viewers loved it.



During a heated debate with royal biographer Angela Levin on Tuesday's segment of Talk TV, Feltz called out Levin's portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex, accusing her of creating a "spiteful" anti-Meghan group in the UK.

"Do you feel any guilt? Do you feel that you have been responsible for fueling a kind of anti-Meghan faction that has been spiteful and targeting and possible fanciful as well?" Feltz asked Levin.

"Quite a lot of what has been said about her has been pretty much manufactured, anyway," she continued.

Levin didn't hesitate to push back, arguing that Markle's decision to do an interview with Oprah Winfrey about the racism she endured at the hands of the royal family was a "disgrace" and that she made Prince Harry a "sort of walking victim."

The debate carried on for the next several minutes, with Feltz not letting up on Levin for her royal family coverage.

Presumably getting annoyed by the line of questioning, Levin said that she was "not in court" and didn't "have to justify" herself to Feltz.

Feltz relentlessly pursued a line of questioning against Levin in the interview about her genuine knowledge of Markle, her role in the mistreatment of the Duchess since she got married in 2018, and much more.

"I wonder whether, you know, it's based on any real knowledge about her personality and how she truly feels and thinks…," Feltz asked Levin.

Feltz added: "How can any of us really know?"

Seemingly struggling to deflect Feltz's inquiries, Levin said: "If you want to attack me, you shouldn't invite me on."

Towards the end of the interview, Levin reiterated her point that she doesn't believe she wants to be an interviewee on the Talk TV programme and is "treated in this manner."

Levin's complaint about her treatment in the media was not lost on viewers.

And they took to social media to share those thoughts.

Check out the reactions below.

Levin has published books on Prince Harry and the Queen Consort and has been busy in following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

And in an appearance on Sky News, she claimed that Meghan is "not fit" to be part of the royals.

