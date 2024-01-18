Vegan bride bans meat eaters from wedding: 'We don't want to host murderers'

A vegan bride refused to "compromise her ethics" at her wedding as she didn't want to host so-called meat-eating "murderers".

Not only did she want guests to commit to being vegan for her big day – but she also wanted them to pledge to give up animal products forever.

In a resurfaced post shared online, the 20-year-old bride reportedly turned to a Facebook group called Vegan Revolution to express her controversial wishes for her wedding.

"Some family members were told they are not invited to my wedding because we don’t want to host murderers at our wedding which is supposed to be one of the happiest days of our lives," she wrote.

The bride went on to claim they have "consistently attacked" her and her partner for being vegan.

"When I broke the news to them, all I got was attacked because I don’t want the weight of hosting people that still kill animals (the very beings we are trying to protect) at my wedding on my conscience," she added.

iStock

Even if guests RSVP'd and complied to eating vegan products for the day, she said she still wouldn't "feel comfortable if they just went back to eating meat the next day".

She concluded: "I’m sorry if that makes me 'rude' or a 'b****' because I’m not compromising my ethics."



Inevitably, the Reddit post received an influx of opinions, with one writing: "I can't imagine anyone (other than mom) being really upset they will miss this doozy of a dramafest."

"She sounds exhausting...I wonder if she even got married or is still married? Hope she’s happy with her vegan ways. Hope she’s made some new friends cause it sounds like she lost a whole bunch of them after this," another comment read.

Meanwhile, a third added: "It's 100 per cent within your rights to serve a vegan menu at your wedding (provided you also have safe dishes for people with dietary restrictions/allow them to bring their own food). It's not within your rights to insist others become vegan like you."

