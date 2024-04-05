The 8 most unsettling videos from New York earthquake

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake near Lebanon, New Jersey has hit and could be felt for miles across the East Coast, including New York City.

The earthquake happened at around 10.20am local time on April 5 and millions of people experienced the effects of tremors, such as houses and buildings shaking.

At the time of writing, there are no reports of major damage but people have flocked to social media to find out what's happened and share if they have been affected.

US Emergency Alerts confirmed the earthquake in a X / Twitter post, saying to only use 911 for genuine emergencies.

It's reported social media users said they felt the earthquake from Philadelphia eastward along the coast.

While they are rare, it's not the first time the East Coast and New York City have been hit by an earthquake; a 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit the city in 1884.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Tweeted: "A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York.

"My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day."

A ground stop was ordered at JFK, Newark and Baltimore airports.

Earthquakes can result in aftershocks, and New York City's Mayor Office Tweeted to say what to do if it happens.

Some broadcasters, streamers and social media users managed to capture the exact moment they felt the earthquake hit; it was even captured during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

The admin for the Empire State Building X / Twitter account had some fun with it all though.

