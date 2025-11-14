Millennials, rejoice, as Vine is making a hotly anticipated comeback under the new name diVine.

Before TikTok, there was Vine, the iconic platform that was home to raw six-second videos. Launched in 2013, it had over 200 million users by 2015, but Twitter discontinued the app in 2017.

Well now, diVine, a decentralised reboot of Vine, is making a return. It's backed by one of the original Twitter founders, Jack Dorsey, alongside Evan Henshaw-Plath, also known by his alias Rabble.

Henshaw-Plath even managed to recover a "good percentage" of archived videos from Vine’s heyday.

But much better news for those wanting to return to the pre-AI-slop era of social media. The new app takes a strong stance against AI-generated content and is said to have special tools to prevent manufactured content from flooding feeds.

Inevitably, social media reaction came in thick and fast:

One urged other social media platforms to follow the same model.

Others took no time in meme-ifying the news.

"We are so back," another chimed in.

In a conversation with Business Insider, Henshaw-Plath took aim at Meta and OpenAI, calling out their approach to believing "that somehow we're better off with all AI-created social media content".

He added, "That's not where social media came from. Social media was social first. It's about humans and our connection, not just pretty videos".

Henshaw-Plath says the internet is undergoing "enshittification," but the DiVine app is his "attempt to fight back against the enshittification, in code."

