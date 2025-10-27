China has introduced a new measure to combat misinformation, requiring influencers sharing information on sensitive topics to hold a degree in that area.

The rule, which came into effect on 25 October under the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), is reportedly aimed at reducing online misinformation and protecting social media users from potentially harmful advice or guidance.

Influencers discussing subjects such as medicine, law, education, or finance must provide proof of their expertise, whether through a professional licence or degree. Platforms including Douyin (China’s version of TikTok), Bilibili, and Weibo are tasked with verifying these credentials.

The CAC has also banned advertising for medical products and services, such as health foods and supplements, in an effort to curb promotions disguised as educational content.

The rule has sparked online debate. Some support the measure as a safe and precautionary step, while others see it as a threat to free speech.

"I’m all for free speech, but the self-proclaimed health gurus are causing so much damage and honestly need some regulation so I’m for this regulation," one user wrote. "You can’t practice medicine, psychology, physio etc, without a license, so I’m not sure why they were allowed to 'practice online' in the first place."

Another commented: "Sounds good on paper, but getting a degree isn't the only way to have knowledge on a topic."

Meanwhile, a third added: "I don't know how so many see this as a good thing, like this is blatant silencing of the common man, basically saying 'you’re just a regular person working a regular job, you have no say in what goes on in society.'"

