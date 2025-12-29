If there's one thing that comes to light during Christmas time, it's that we're nosey - and there's nothing that brings us joy quite like tuning in to a celebrity gift haul that leaves us open-mouthed.

In 2015, Lady Gaga was gifted a horse by her record label, back in 1988, Mike Tyson gifted his then-wife a 24-carat gold bathtub worth $2 million, and in 2016, Travis Scott bought his family a new home, complete with waterfall pool.

However, Alabama Barker, the daughter of Travis Barker, has certainly left a lasting impact this year, with a TikTok haul that once added up, totals over $200,000, and has since been viewed over 8 million times.

Of course, now she's technically a member of the Kardashian family, there's some pretty lavish gifts from the likes of Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner too, as well as step-mother, Kourtney Kardashian.

"I am beyond blessed, grateful, thankful - I’m everything, and I’m so happy", she told followers in the eight-minute video.

Among the haul was a pair of $1,250 Hermès Oran sandals from Kris Jenner because she had “lost” all of her old slides “on trips", and a pink Hermès Birkin that she says Kylie Jenner helped Kourtney Kardashian pick out, referencing her 'King Kylie' era as the inspiration for the bold colour.

She also showed off Travis Barker's picks, which included him going "a little crazy" at Rene Caovilla. Gifts from the designer included a $2,190 pair of Chandelier black sandals, $1,890 Braid Cleo dove grey sandals, $1,820 Cleo black sandals, and $1,730 Dalilah white sandals.





@alabamabarker Yes I’m out of breath always, yes my ear is split lol anyways enjoy I love you guys down ! 💗🙈 #fyp #haul #xmas

Here's the full breakdown of everything Alabama Barker received for Christmas...

Hermès Oran Sandals, $1,250

Leopard-print Ugg slippers, $114.95

ERL sherling slippers, $620

Rene Caovilla Chandelier black sandals, $2,190

Rene Caovilla Braid Cleo dove grey sandals, $1,890

Rene Caovilla Cleo black sandals, $1,820

Rene Caovilla Dalilah white sandals, $1,730

Christian Louboutin satin mules, $1,145

White Chanel sneakers, $1,375

Silver Chanel sneakers, $1,000

Black Chanel sneakers, $1,575

Chanel Classic Flap bag, $9,950

Pink Chanel Classic Flap bag, $7,250

XIV Karats diamond 'A' necklace, around $940

Lorraine Schwartz multi-cluster diamond earrings, around $11,000

Pink J’Adore Dior tank top, $1,500

Black J’Adore Dior tank top, $1,500

Saint Laurent Nue sandals, $1,195

Vintage Chanel bikini set, around $7,794

Chrome Hearts Sugar Jones Glitter Star boots, $6,200

Goyard Saïgon leather handbag, $5,500

Gucci beanie, $620

Box of Victoria's Secret lingerie, price unknown

Prada Paradoxe perfume, $180

Chanel satin scarves x3, $675 each

Chrome Hearts gloves $735

Chrome Hearts cow print purse, $15,025

Rimowa cross-body bag, $1,200

Rimowa toiletry pouch, $265

Rimowa large suitcases x2, around $3,000 each

Vintage Chanel vanity case, $3,680

Balenciaga hobo bag, $2,990

Chrome Hearts tank top x2, $577 and $458

Chrome Hearts sweatpants, $1,034

Chrome Hearts hoodie, $5,300

Apple Mac computer, $1,899

Apple iPad, $1,299

Chrome Hearts bracelet, $14,000

Chanel whistle, $1,250

Agent Provocateur corsets x4, $620 each

Agent Provocateur slip dress, $600

Agent Provocateur red robe, $1,000

Pink Chrome Hearts bag, $15,000

Hermès Birkin, $24,000

Rene Caovilla jeweled sandals, $2,000

Cartier Love bracelet, $32,000

Total: $203,156

"Kylie & Kourt did their BIG one with the Birkin im obsessed", one person wrote in the comments.

"Travis knows how to SHOP", another added.

"I’m just so nosy and need to know how much money in total the Kardashians/Jenners and barkers spend on Christmas", a third chimed in.

"An 8 minute haul from Alabama has me SAT", someone else wrote.

If you ever needed a reminder of just how rich the Kardashian-Barkers are, let this be it.

