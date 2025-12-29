Celebrities
If there's one thing that comes to light during Christmas time, it's that we're nosey - and there's nothing that brings us joy quite like tuning in to a celebrity gift haul that leaves us open-mouthed.
In 2015, Lady Gaga was gifted a horse by her record label, back in 1988, Mike Tyson gifted his then-wife a 24-carat gold bathtub worth $2 million, and in 2016, Travis Scott bought his family a new home, complete with waterfall pool.
However, Alabama Barker, the daughter of Travis Barker, has certainly left a lasting impact this year, with a TikTok haul that once added up, totals over $200,000, and has since been viewed over 8 million times.
Of course, now she's technically a member of the Kardashian family, there's some pretty lavish gifts from the likes of Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner too, as well as step-mother, Kourtney Kardashian.
"I am beyond blessed, grateful, thankful - I’m everything, and I’m so happy", she told followers in the eight-minute video.
Among the haul was a pair of $1,250 Hermès Oran sandals from Kris Jenner because she had “lost” all of her old slides “on trips", and a pink Hermès Birkin that she says Kylie Jenner helped Kourtney Kardashian pick out, referencing her 'King Kylie' era as the inspiration for the bold colour.
She also showed off Travis Barker's picks, which included him going "a little crazy" at Rene Caovilla. Gifts from the designer included a $2,190 pair of Chandelier black sandals, $1,890 Braid Cleo dove grey sandals, $1,820 Cleo black sandals, and $1,730 Dalilah white sandals.
Here's the full breakdown of everything Alabama Barker received for Christmas...
- Hermès Oran Sandals, $1,250
- Leopard-print Ugg slippers, $114.95
- ERL sherling slippers, $620
- Rene Caovilla Chandelier black sandals, $2,190
- Rene Caovilla Braid Cleo dove grey sandals, $1,890
- Rene Caovilla Cleo black sandals, $1,820
- Rene Caovilla Dalilah white sandals, $1,730
- Christian Louboutin satin mules, $1,145
- White Chanel sneakers, $1,375
- Silver Chanel sneakers, $1,000
- Black Chanel sneakers, $1,575
- Chanel Classic Flap bag, $9,950
- Pink Chanel Classic Flap bag, $7,250
- XIV Karats diamond 'A' necklace, around $940
- Lorraine Schwartz multi-cluster diamond earrings, around $11,000
- Pink J’Adore Dior tank top, $1,500
- Black J’Adore Dior tank top, $1,500
- Saint Laurent Nue sandals, $1,195
- Vintage Chanel bikini set, around $7,794
- Chrome Hearts Sugar Jones Glitter Star boots, $6,200
- Goyard Saïgon leather handbag, $5,500
- Gucci beanie, $620
- Box of Victoria's Secret lingerie, price unknown
- Prada Paradoxe perfume, $180
- Chanel satin scarves x3, $675 each
- Chrome Hearts gloves $735
- Chrome Hearts cow print purse, $15,025
- Rimowa cross-body bag, $1,200
- Rimowa toiletry pouch, $265
- Rimowa large suitcases x2, around $3,000 each
- Vintage Chanel vanity case, $3,680
- Balenciaga hobo bag, $2,990
- Chrome Hearts tank top x2, $577 and $458
- Chrome Hearts sweatpants, $1,034
- Chrome Hearts hoodie, $5,300
- Apple Mac computer, $1,899
- Apple iPad, $1,299
- Chrome Hearts bracelet, $14,000
- Chanel whistle, $1,250
- Agent Provocateur corsets x4, $620 each
- Agent Provocateur slip dress, $600
- Agent Provocateur red robe, $1,000
- Pink Chrome Hearts bag, $15,000
- Hermès Birkin, $24,000
- Rene Caovilla jeweled sandals, $2,000
- Cartier Love bracelet, $32,000
Total: $203,156
"Kylie & Kourt did their BIG one with the Birkin im obsessed", one person wrote in the comments.
"Travis knows how to SHOP", another added.
"I’m just so nosy and need to know how much money in total the Kardashians/Jenners and barkers spend on Christmas", a third chimed in.
"An 8 minute haul from Alabama has me SAT", someone else wrote.
If you ever needed a reminder of just how rich the Kardashian-Barkers are, let this be it.
