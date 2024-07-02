Is the viral ‘cameraless iPhone’ real?

Reddit users are losing their minds after an image of a 'cameraless iPhone' was shared online.

Now, attention has been turned to tech...

"A camera-less iPhone issued to my buddy that works at a Nuclear Plant," one Redditor shared, adding: "No cameras allowed."

The image soon generated some theories, with one writing: "Our people at our plants all carry their regular cell phone. Of course, you're not allowed to take pictures of sensitive equipment and structures, but other than that, no issues."

They theorised: "Might be different at government nuclear facilities."

Another claimed: "I have an uncle who works for a nuclear power plant and I just asked him if they can use their phones inside the plant and he said they can they just don't like you taking pictures and you don't really get much more than one warning. Apparently even if you accidentally open your camera app it can get you in trouble and it's not something they're going to let you do more than once without repercussion."

"Apple themselves don’t make these phones, they’re produced by 3rd-party companies which buy from Apple and remove the cameras and sell them to government agencies," another wrote.

Surprisingly, many more people urged Apple to release a cameraless version of the iPhone.

"I want one with no camera, absolutely no apps that I don't install and all those apps I can't wipe from the phone and don't use," one person passionately chimed in.

Indy100 reached out to Apple for comment

