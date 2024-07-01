Dad sparks debate for using same block of cheese for 10 years

Reddit's 'Mildly Interesting' forum strikes again, and this time a debate has broken out over an old block of cheese.

One post left people scratching their heads, when one user shared a snap of a 10-year piece of Parmesan.

"My stepdad has kept the same piece of Parmesan cheese for over 10 years," the Redditor simply shared, which was soon met with over 34,000 upvotes and hundreds more comments.

"Far out. Is he vacuum-packing it? Wrapping it in foil? Freezing it? Wanna know how he's keeping it for so long," one person chimed in to which another humorously quipped: "Have you viewed the photo? It looks like he might be keeping it in a dirty sock that he hangs in the sun."

Many more joked that it could be his "emotional support cheese".









Meanwhile, others claimed old Parmesan is not a cause for concern, with one suggesting: "That sort of cheese easily keeps for many years. It is aged (as in unrefrigerated, in a room), for at least one year before even being sold. And then keeps for many more years. 10 is a little excessive, but you could totally eat it. I'm just surprised it hasn't been eaten yet."

A so-called cheese expert added: "As a general rule of thumb, black is the only colour of mould that you don’t want on cheese, everything else is usually fine. So, in this case I would pass, although, since it’s hard cheese, it is perfectly fine to just cut the mould off and the remainder will be safe to eat."

