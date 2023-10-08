Woman sparks debate over 'hotel safety tips'

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for showcasing a string of tips to 'keep yourself safe in hotels'. Some have praised her for sharing her lengthy routine, while others have called it overly cautious.

In the clip that's racked up 14.1 million views, Victoria (@victorias.way) said she starts her holiday by putting the 'do not disturb' sign on the hotel door and locking it.

She then uses tissue to cover the peephole, before putting a washcloth in the deadbolt loop "to close the gap."

Victoria then makes use of the ironing board, by placing it behind the door and rolling a bath towel to put behind the handle to stop intruders.

For "added security," Victoria adds a clothes hanger to the mix by connecting it to the door handle and deadbolt loop.

The TikToker's clip was soon inundated with thousands of divisive comments, with some praising her methods and adding more to the list.

"I take two portable locks, and a mini camera that links to my phone for when I'm out," one said, while another wrote: "I take two portable locks, and a mini camera that links to my phone for when I'm out."

Others called the steps a fire hazard, writing: "And now imagine trying to get out of that in the dark in a fire in the middle of the night."

Another said they had "never stayed in hotels where I felt so unsafe," adding: "Is it an American thing? I am genuinely curious."

One TikToker candidly asked: "How is a vacation relaxing after doing/worrying about this?"

