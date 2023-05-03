Influencer changes the travel game with genius movie hack

A finance expert has been hailed a genius after sharing a smart travel hack when flying.

In a recent podcast episode, Queenie Tan (@investwithqueenie) explained how jet setters can watch films on a flight and save money on little travel gadgets by creating their own.

Explaining how people can make their own in-flight entertainment with tissue and a smartphone, she recalled: "So [they] took off the case of their phone and they basically put a napkin in between the case and the phone."

"Then you just get the napkin and wedge it in between the tray holder … and it’s basically the same thing," she said, comparing it to an in-flight film screen.

Meanwhile, in another TikTok, a separate influencer let followers into a ruthless travel hack when flying with little or no baggage allowance.

In the since-deleted clip, she shows viewers how to "save space, save money" by placing a knitted polo neck jumper on the floor before piling her clothes on top.



"How to pack for your Ryanair flight," she jokingly penned as the on screen text.

From there, she created a "DIY neck pillow" by rolling her jumper from the neck.

The viral clip left viewers divided with some "taking notes" for their future travel plans.

"Stoppp I have a Ryanair flight tomorrow and I only have cabin bags, I’m gunna be wearing three t-shirts," one wrote, while another added: "Wait but this is so smart imma do this with Spirit and United [airlines]."

Meanwhile, others weren't as convinced wondering how she got past airport security.

"Nobody talking about the fact she put her clothes on the airport’s FLOOR????" Another person added.

