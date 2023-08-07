Voros Twins roast Island Boys after HipHop duos recent kissing controversies

Social media entertainers, the Voros Twins, known for their comedy videos on TikTok, have taken a swipe at the Island Boys following their kiss last month.

In a clip shared online, the pair responded to a question asking whether they were the controversial Island Boys, who have recently caused backlash for kissing each other romantically.

"We're not the Island Boys, we have zero tattoos, we don't rap, we don't live in Florida, we never swear and we're always positive," the Hungarian-Canadian duo said, before taking a long pause.

"And we don't kiss each other," they joked.

The video was soon inundated with comments, with one person thanking the Voros Twins for "clearing this up for us."

"Just hold out till the end, they really said that," another said, while a third humoured: "They saw what the Island Boys were doing and had to clear those allegations real quick"

It comes after the Island Boys, Kodiyakredd (Franky Venegas) and Flyysoulja (Alex Venegas), shared a video of them kissing, and later defended their actions as "not that big of a deal."

The twins, who went viral in 2021 for their catchy TikTok song, disturbed social media in July when they locked lips to mark the launch of their OnlyFans account.

They later appeared on Adam22's No Jumper podcast where they told him: "We're twin brothers, we came out of the womb together, we grew up together. It's not really disgusting if it's twins."

They continued: "We kind of just made out or whatever, we kissed and then we just like look the other way for a few minutes and couldn't like, look at each other, but it wasn't that big of a deal – just a kiss."

