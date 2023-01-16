The 'Waffle House has a new host' meme explained

Who knew that breakfast treats could take over social media?

First, there were croissants, now we have waffles infiltrating every corner of the internet.

In case you haven’t spotted the now immortal words “the waffle house has a new host”, the phrase is finding its way into comment sections across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and more.

But where did it come from? And what, if anything, does it mean?

Well, one man has all the answers, except to one key question: when the hell will people stop posting it?

YouTuber Johnny RaZeR is the man behind the new trend, but he is also now the desperate architect of its destruction.

In a video uploaded on Sunday, he explained that he thought it would be “funny to do a little trolling” and “prank the internet for a couple of days” by getting his fans to write a random phrase in the comment section of every video they watched.

He then asked his viewers to “come up with what that phrase would be” and was stunned by the response.

In just one day, 30,000 people responded to RaZeR’s video, “all with the comment, the Waffle House has found its new host”, he said. “It was spreading like wildfire.”

The Waffle House Has Found Its New Host Explained youtu.be

The whole “bit” was supposed to start on January 31, he explained, but watching how people clearly couldn’t wait that long to get their Waffle House host fix, he attempted a bit of “damage control”.

“I made another video saying, screw it. You know what? Instead of starting on the 31st, we're just going to end it on the 31st, and this would be the crux of the prank,” he said.

He then laid out some basic rules for “any new soldiers entering the trenches”: the comment should be written under “every video you watch” but only if someone else hasn’t already posted it.

“If they have, upvote their comment, make a reply chain on their comment, but don't flood the comment sections, please. This is my one request,” he begged. “Be respectful – if a creator tells you to stop, just stop.

“Then on the 31st, we stop completely. We're done. And if you could go back and delete any comments you made, you delete them. We are not leaving a trace – it'll be like a ghost.”

RaZeR ended his explanatory clip by promising to “document” the evolution of the meme “from its inception to its inevitable death”.

However, he clarified: “As for the meaning of the quote itself, honestly, I know just as much as you. I'm pretty sure it's just a reference to how cursed Waffle House is, which has been a bit of a running gag on my channel. So I hope that clears things up.”

All we can say at this stage is…

The Waffle House has found its new host.

