Waitress sparks debate after sharing key difference between Gen Z and Boomers

A waitress has sparked a debate after claiming there is a difference in the condition Boomers and Gen Z leave a table for her to clean up after their meal.

In today’s day and age, it seems there is a constant debate raging between the younger and older generations, with boomers often claiming that Gen Z workers are “lazy” , despite evidence of the unique career challenges facing them.

Waitress Kate reignited the beef between the generations with a demonstration of the difference between their manners. She posted a viral video to TikTok showing the way a group of five Boomers left a table compared with the way a group of six Gen Z people left it.

In the clip, she showed the Boomer table and explained: “Ok, here’s all I’m saying. This is a table of five Boomers that I took some plates out of the way already.”

The video appeared to show a restaurant table with half-eaten food on the plates, rubbish and cutlery left directly on the table, and general disarray and untidiness.

Kate continued: “And then this is a table of six Gen Zs. They did that. Just saying.”

In comparison, the Gen Z guests had left their area clean and had stacked their dirty plates and glasses at the end of the table to make it easier for the servers to tidy up.

@katebrande “They get paid to do that” VS “we know restaurant life is hard, here, let us help you out”

Kate wrote in the caption: “‘They get paid to do that’ VS ‘we know restaurant life is hard, here, let us help you out’.”

The post sparked a debate in the comments, with some arguing that it is the server’s job to clear tables, while others said they liked helping out the staff to make their lives easier.

“I mean that’s literally half of your job,” one person argued.

Another said: “Would you like them to place the order and pick up their food from the chef also??? I mean why keep you if the customers will be doing all the work?”

However, someone else argued: “It doesn’t matter even if they do get paid for it, it helps the staff out especially if it is hella busy and they don’t get as much money as you think.”

One person added: “I love cleaning up my mess at restaurants, the wait staff already goes through so much, so why not help?”

