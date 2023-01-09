Wakey Wines hit with TikTok ban after selling new Prime cans for £100

Wakey Wines, the local off-licence that skyrocketed to fame on TikTok, has now been banned from the platform.

The Wakefield shop first garnered attention on the app for the owner's catchy customer interactions, asking: "What's the best shop in Wakey?"

They respond, "Wakey Wines" along with chants of "bingo bingo, Gala bingo" – which shopkeeper Ameer Khan has revealed to be a tribute to the woman he loves.

Their viral videos, which have racked up millions of views, often feature their stock of KSI and Logan Paul's energy drink, Prime.

The drink retails at around £2 in Asda and Aldi, but many places have been upselling for extortionate amounts.

In a recent clip, the Wakey Wines owner posted a video claiming to be the only shop in England selling Prime cans - for a staggering £100.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Their TikTok account has since disappeared, prompting Wakey Wines to issue a statement alleging that an influencer was trying to ruin their business.

The shop said: "Hi guys, today there is a well known influencer trying to tarnish my business I have been building up for years.

"I have now been banned off TikTok at 500k I've been working so hard for this. All of my videos are all for fun, I saw a business idea with WFD sweets just like any other business man and I took the opportunity.

They continued: "Some jealous horrible people. Please report these posts and help me!

"Thank you to my fans always, Wakey Wines."





Instagram Stories / @realwakeywines





KSI has previously commented on the TikTok-famous shop, after claims Wakey Wines were overcharging for bottles of Prime.

He said: "Wakey Wines, my man is charging people 20 quid per Prime."



In a YouTube video, he urged people to be patient and buy it at retail price from the supermarket.

He said: "£145? 25 quid per bottle bruv. Fam you're getting ripped off. Why is she doing this? No do not pay that much for prime, I know people want prime OK, just wait or camp out Asda nice and early, get in Asda nice and early and pay £2, OK, £2 for prime."

Indy100 reached out to Wakey Wines for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.