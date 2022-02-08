Prices are going up according to all available inflation figures - and a Walmart worker's recent TikTok really emphasized just how bad things are.

In a now-viral video, the employee says that the store made recent price hikes on food and other household items.

In the clip, TikTok user @be.tru.be.you shows themselves swapping out price tags for paper plates and chocolate syrup, both with a price increase of around $2 each.

“The price changes I’ve been doing the past few weeks are crazy,” the text overlay reads.

I'm blown away every time I do price changes😳 #fyp #inflation #economy #whendoesitstop #pricechange

As of writing the video now has 1.4 million views.

In a follow-up TikTok, the employee shared more price changes the Walmart location underwent, which includes upping the price tag of dog food and baking powder amongst other items.

At least we end this one with a small price drop! #fyp #inflation #economy #pricechange

Of course, seeing such dramatic price change is more than enough to worry people online.

“At this point, it’s pure greed and price gouging,” one user wrote. “They are doing this and blaming COVID.”

"I literally cried in Walmart yesterday seeing how much the price of formula went up," wrote another person.

Other users pointed out how the lack of raising the minimum wage does not par up with these high prices.

"Federal minimum wage is still $7.25 and other states’ minimum wages aren’t high enough to keep up with the prices,” wrote one.

“People are working minimum wage jobs for 2 hours to buy 150 paper plates. Let that sink in,” one commenter wrote.

