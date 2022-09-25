A weather host from New York has been fired after someone sent his employer his nudes, taken from a private chat.

Erick Adame had been working for the NY1 show Mornings On 1 since 2017, with him and his team having been nominated for two Emmys for their Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Isaias coverage.

His explicit photos were anonymously sent to his mother and employer, Spectrum News.

According to court documents, Adame said he was terminated due to "revenge porn", meaning that someone has shared your sexual images without consent.



He has since filed a lawsuit against Unit 4 Media LTD, the owners of an adult forum named LPSG (Large Penis Support Group), to expose the user's identity who shared the photo, reports Daily Beast.

Earlier this week, the weatherman took to Instagram to address the situation and to "share his truth rather than let others control the narrative of my life."

"Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult webcam website," he told his 19,000 Instagram followers.



"On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was 100 per cent consensual on both of our parts.









"I wasn’t paid for this, and it was absurd of me to think I could keep this private. Nonetheless, my employer found out and I was suspended and then terminated."

He apologised to the former company and viewers "for any embarrassment or humiliation I have caused."

"As a public figure, I recognise that I have certain responsibilities that come along with the privileges I enjoyed."

Adame added: "I don’t apologise for being openly gay or for being sex-positive – those are gifts and I have no shame about them."





