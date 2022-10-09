A bizarre Facebook post may have fallen into Bridezilla territory after a couple took to the social media platform on the hunt for someone with at least eight years of experience to “plan” and “cater” for their wedding.

While the post may not initially seem strange, it appears the couple will not be paying the wedding planner.

Instead, the successful candidate would receive “exposure” in return for all their hard work. “This would be a great way to get some exposure for future jobs”, they said.

The post also suggested that the couple would not be paying for the catering or the venue for their 200-guest wedding.

And, just when you thought it couldn’t get any weirder, the couple also required a $100 application fee from all potential applicants. “Please send the $100 application fee to my Venmo”, they added.

The unusual advertisement was later reposted to Reddit and, because of the bizarre nature, some Redditors assumed it “had to be a joke”, while others joked, “An INFLUENCER must be getting married!”

“Wish I could go back to the time I was naive to the fact that people like this exist,” one commented.

Another highlighted that a wedding planner with a catalogue of experience probably wouldn’t need the exposure at that stage of their career. “Apparently the people with that much experience still need help with exposure,” they said.

“8 years plus, because 7 or less just won’t do,” another commented, while others couldn’t believe the audacity.

“Excuse you?” They said. “Pay YOU to have the absolute fortune to plan a wedding for 200 guests who are probably of the same character caliber as you? HAHAHAHA.”

Talk about the icing on the cake!

