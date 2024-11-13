Wetherspoons stops selling San Miguel - and people are not happy

Brits enjoy a debate over pretty much anything, but there's one thing most can collectively agree on: the love for cheap beer. So, it's only natural the internet was left outraged when Wetherspoons announced they'd axed a popular favourite.

The popular pub chain will no longer sell the Spanish pale lager San Miguel, and instead, will be replaced with the Italian Poretti.

The announcement is off the back of the licence deal coming to an end, with Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company chief executive Paul Davies saying: "Naturally, we are disappointed by the decision, and are working to mitigate the impact on our business."

"We are incredibly proud of our many achievements over more than 15 years with MSM, massively driving distribution and significantly growing San Miguel brand volume."

Inevitably, social media users and avid San Miguel fans weren't having it. One even humoured they'd be protesting over the change.

Another panicked: "WETHERSPOONS HAVE STOPPED DOING SAN MIGUEL?!?!"

"Am gutted to hear that! San Miguel is my absolute favourite," one fan wrote on Facebook, as another chimed in: "For someone who only drinks San Miguel in spoons it is a massive disappointment."

Meanwhile, others weren't too fussed, with one writing: "They have Corona on tap who cares about San Miguel."









It comes after the Wetherspoon's boss warned over price rises after the autumn Budget, as he said the pub chain’s tax bill will jump by two-thirds next year.

Tim Martin, Wetherspoon’s chairman, said he believes "all hospitality businesses" are planning to pass on higher costs through price hikes.

He said: "Cost inflation, which had jumped to elevated levels in 2022, slowly abated in the following two years, but has now jumped substantially again following the Budget.

"All hospitality businesses, we believe, plan to increase prices, as a result.

"Wetherspoon will, as always, make every attempt to stay as competitive as possible."

