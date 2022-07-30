Another viral quiz is taking TikTok by storm and this time it's all about your name and colours.

In recent months, quizzes which have explored what your mental age is and which emotion you are have taken the video-sharing app by storm and there is another wholesome quiz which has got TikTokers obsessed.

If you've been on TikTok in the past few days you may very well have seen a trend called 'what colour is your name' which simply matches your name to a colour palette but how do you do it?

The quiz was created way back in February 2020 by Bernadette Sheridan and you can find out what colour or colours you name is by visiting the website here.

The website reads: "This Synesthesia Me Visualizer shows you the “synesthesia" version of your name, or any name.

"The first line is your name in light blue text, and the second line is your name shown as Synesthesia colored blocks for each letter. Try it out, save your image and share it with your friends."

The trend revolves around a phenomenon known as 'synesthesia' whereby people can experience a sensation through another one of their senses. One of these examples is hearing a name or a word and associating it with a colour or a specific type of food.

The word is translated from Greek to mean "perceive together" but is not considered a disorder but just a special perception and could be hereditary.

TikTok creator Lisa McKinley has made several videos about synesthesia, one of which has been viewed more than one million times.





In the clip, she says: "I have synesthesia so I associate sounds and words with colours and I've been getting a lot of requests to show people what their names look like."

McKinley goes on the show that for her, names like Peyton are associated with the blue and white while Lydia is linked to purple, pink and blue.

