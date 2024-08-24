What does 'abrosexual' mean?

People on TikTok are educating others on "LGBT terms you may have not heard of before," with more and more people identifying as being abrosexual.

Abrosexuality is someone whose sexual attraction often changes. According to Healthline, "they might identify with the term ‘gay,’ and later feel attracted to people of all genders, and then feel little to no sexual attraction at all."

"Typically, abrosexual people experience fluctuations in terms of who they’re attracted to as well as how intense their attraction is," they added.

Many clips discussing abrosexuality have been flooded with praise from people who "finally feel seen."

"YES I FEEL INCLUDED THANK YOUU! I HAVE SO MANY PPL THAT SAY WE ARENT VALIDD THIS MAKES ME HAPPYYYY," one wrote in response to TikToker Luca's clip.

"Yes finally someone who gets it," another wrote, while a third reiterated: "Yay finally someone who is recognising us!!!!! I've never seen a video explaining it to everyone so thank you so MUCH!!!!"





Many more commented on the "beautiful" flag containing a set of five horizontal stripes in shades of pink, white, and green.

Journalist Emma Flint was one of many who found her community thanks to social media.

"It was only when I was reading the Instagram page of Zoe Stoller, a US-based creator, educator and social worker, who seeks to improve the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community, that I saw the term abrosexuality for the first time," Flint wrote for the Metro.

"You know in cartoons when a lightbulb appears above their heads? That’s how it felt when I read their post. Finally, I feel seen."

