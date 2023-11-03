What is happening on November 3rd as Fortnite memes takeover TikTok?

Fortnite has sent shockwaves to the gaming community after announcing an exciting return on Friday 3 November.

It was revealed on Instagram earlier this week that the famed game will see the return of its Chapter One map, as fans count down the days to the drop in the comments section.

It will also mark the beginning of chapter 4, season 5.

"It’s over for all these new players, we know the old map like the back of our hand," one fan wrote, while another added: "Finally I’ll be able to experience this."

Meanwhile, a third joked: "Incoming all the negative comments from little angry 12 year olds."

Fortnite fans went wild. However, it didn't take long for people to add their own conspiracy theories to the mix with many trying to make a meaning out of the proposed drop date.

"November 3rd, 2023 might be 322 Freemasons number since we are in the year of Freemasons 2023 is 322," one person reportedly wrote online.

Meanwhile, another came up with a bizarre, baseless claim that the world would end.

"Y’all check your phones. I think the world is ending on November 3rd," they wrote.

There is no evidence to support any of the wild claims, though one outlet suggested the imaginative posts could have been inspired by a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System conducted by FEMA on October 4th.

FortniteOG is rumoured to be launching at around 10am GMT / 6am EDT / 3am PDT on Friday. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is said to come to an end on Friday, November 3 at 6am GMT / 2am EDT and on Thursday, November 2 at 11pm PDT.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.