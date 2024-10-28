There's a spike in 'sleep divorces' to save marriages – but what are they?

More couples than ever are saving their marriages through 'sleep divorces' – but despite the name, they are seemingly helping relationships and providing both partners with well-deserved rest.

A study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that more than a third of participants opted for separate beds to ensure they had a good night's sleep.

More people said they used eye masks, ear plugs and even opted for an earlier or later bedtime to avoid sleep disruption.

Dr Seema Khosla, a pulmonologist and spokesperson for the AASM, said: "We know that poor sleep can worsen your mood, and those who are sleep deprived are more likely to argue with their partners.

"Getting a good night’s sleep is important for both health and happiness, so it’s no surprise that some couples choose to sleep apart for their overall well-being."

iStock

There are discussions about the trend over on TikTok with Urologist Rena (@renamalikmd) stating: "That doesn't mean that they're not having sexual relations. It's just that they either choose to sleep in separate beds in different rooms or different beds in the same room."

Many viewers were on board with the concept, with several sharing how they do it themselves.

"I've been doing that since I got married 29 years ago," one person wrote, while another added: "I sleep in different beds. Best sleep ever."

The 'sleep divorce' has even poured into 2025 travel trend predictions with hotel chain Hilton hailing it 'The Great Sleep Split'.

Almost 60 per cent of UK travellers sleep better alone, with 33 per cent preferring separate beds when travelling.

Their research also revealed 19 per cent of bookings with separate beds, while 11 per cent even go as far as to book different rooms. Nearly half do this to make sure they have a better night’s kip and 28 per cent claim they have different sleep preferences.

