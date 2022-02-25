Warning: Spoiler ahead

There's nothing quite like a caffeine and Wordle fix to kickstart the weekend.

Wordle has become one of the greatest gifts of 2022, has gone viral around the world. Created by Josh Wardle, the game grew so popular that the New York Times bought it out for an undisclosed seven figures.

If you're new to the game, the premise is simple. You have five chances to guess a six-letter word that changes daily.

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

Hint? It's pretty clear what today's answer is.









Wordle

The answer for #248 is "VIVID", producing powerful feelings or strong, clear images in the mind.



Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

