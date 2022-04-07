Warning: Spoilers ahead.

When Wordle launched back in October, no one would have predicted the phenomenon it would go on to become. Not even Brooklyn-based creator, Josh Wardle.

The viral game has taken since taken social media by storm with feeds filled with small green boxes– and 292 days later, it's still as popular as when it first entered the scene.



If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: A brief moment of time.













Wordle





Without further ado, Sunday’s answer is “FORAY”, defined by Cambridge dictionary as a short period of time being involved in an activity that is different from and outside the range of a usual set of activities.

