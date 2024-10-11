October: All the exciting events happening this month in London

With the colder weather and the leaves turning golden brown, we're well and truly into October - and luckily for us, there's a wide range of events happening in London this month!

Whether you want to check out a cool art exhibit, shop at a crafts market or Netflix pop-up, or get into the spooky spirit with a Halloween event, it's guaranteed there is always something exciting going on in the capital.

Here is a rundown of all the fun-filled events in London that should be on your calendar for October:

October 10-12: Artist Chila Burman transforms West End with 14 neon public artworks

Art of London returns with its seasonal art and culture programme, Art After Dark, led by artist Chila Kumari Singh Burman MBE from 10th – 12th October 2024. Visit artoflondon.co.uk/artafterdark

Art of London, the award-winning cultural initiative, returns with Art After Dark, a free late-night arts program showcasing a spectacular neon public art installation by acclaimed artist Chila Kumari Singh Burman MBE, alongside over 16 West End galleries that will remain open late.

October 12: Visit the ‘As seen on Netflix’ pop-up shop

The front of the 'As seen on Netflix' pop-up shop in London

Film and TV fans listen up! You can get your hands on memorabilia and collectables from some of Netflix’s biggest shows as they will be for sale (some for as little as £1) at the streaming service giant’s pop-up shop in London for one day only.

Cool items on sale include Princess Diana’s jeans from The Crown, Otis’s school tie from Sex Education and hoodies from Top Boy – and the best part is Netflix has partnered with Mind, so all the proceeds raised will be donated to the mental health charity.

As Seen on Netflix, is located on Bethnal Green Road in London, and opens to the public for one day on October 12 at 10 am.

October 6-20: Catch an NFL game

A general view as Aaron Rodgers of New York Jets passes the ball during the NFL match between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2024 in London, England. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Get into the American spirit as the NFL has travelled across the pond, where three matches will take place in October.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set to host two games, and is the first purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the US – here are the scheduled matches:



New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct 6 at 2.30 pm

Jacksonville Jaguars v Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct 13 at 2.30 pm

New England Patriots v Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Oct 20 at 2.30 pm





All month long: Explore the inaugural Art Month in Connaught Village



There is a month-long celebration of arts and culture for the inaugural Connaught Village Art Month currently taking place.

Visitors are invited to explore a series of bespoke and exciting exhibitions, pop-ups and workshops throughout October, showcasing both established and emerging talents from its renowned galleries - including Matt Carey-Williams, Dorothy Circus, CasildArt, and Lyon & Turnbull.

See more about all the events that are happening here.





All month long: Black History Month events in the capital

Pete Rock performs onstage during the BET Experience - Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is The Love of My Life at Hollywood Bowl on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

As October marks Black History Month, events are taking place across London to celebrate Black communities.

Some upcoming events include performances from 1970s American rhythm and blues, jazz-funk fusion group The Blackbyrds at Islington's Union Chapel on Oct 12, and hip-hop legend Pete Rock at the Electric Brixton on Oct 19. Plus Africa Fashion Week London, Europe’s largest annual African fashion event takes place on Oct 11-12 at the Kensington and Chelsea Conference Event Centre.

But there are also many more related events happening the rest of the month, see the full programme here.





All month long: Spooky season at Rooftop Film Club







Rooftop Film Club, London’s original outdoor cinema in the sky, will once again delight cinemagoers this October with programming at the iconic Bussey Building, Peckham.

Catch this season’s most bone-chilling movies including the highly anticipated sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (3, 6, 12, 26th October) or the new psychological thriller, Speak No Evil (11, 19, 25th October).

Kids can also get in the spooky spirit with classics including Disney’s Hocus Pocus (27, 31st October).

To book tickets which at £12.95 for adults and £5.95 for kids, visit the website.

Plus, Rooftop Film Club are hosting its annual Halloween bash on October 26 where attendees step into the Fun House of Horrors and can expect "a saucy seance, eerie entertainment, and spine-tingling fun".

Tickets start at just £6 for entry and there’ll be free shots on arrival for those early birds who arrive by 7:30pm.

October 15-29: Sticks’n’Sush celebrate Sake







Sticks'n'Sushi

Danish-Japanese restaurant, Sticks’n’Sushi has developed an impressive line-up of sake events from cocktail masterclasses to exclusive tastings taking place throughout this month.

Certified Sake Sommelier and Head of Bars, Vicky Vecchione, has worked closely with premium breweries and experts to develop a programme of events to honour the much-loved drink with these four unique events at selected London restaurants throughout October.

Ticket prices range between £30-60, depending on the event and further information can be found here.

October 19-20: Salad Days Market at Battersea Power Station







Browse and shop with more than 60 of the UK’s most exciting small brands from all over the country across the weekend. Everything is handmade in the UK with makers set to drop lots of brand new and exclusive pieces, and shop everything from handmade jewellery, ceramics, candles and artwork – and it’s free to enter!

Location: First floor of Turbine Hall A (Saturday: 11 am - 8 pm, Sunday: 11 am - 6 pm)

Visit the Salad Days website for further info.

October 27: Diwali on Trafalgar Square







The annual festival of lights in the heart of London is where you can expect an exciting line-up of live performances, plus workshops, food, arts and crafts, and a fun, free day out for the whole family – with more information on the event here.

Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

October 25- November 2: Halloween at The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, London’s haunted Victorian theatre-turned-variety palace plays host to 10 epic Halloween shows in as many days this October-November!

Ranging from Bongo’s Bingo (three times over!) to famed Movie Nights of cult spooky classics, to the renowned annual Halloween Party on ‘Spooky Saturday’ and emo specials of We Are Still Young rock club night, there truly is something for everyone this Halloween at The Clapham Grand.

For more info and tickets, visit the venue's website.

