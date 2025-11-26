'Wicked' may not end at two films and people aren’t sure that’s a good thing

Wicked: For Good reached record-breaking heights on its opening weekend, yet talk of expanding the Wicked universe has sparked mixed feelings among audiences

Even if critics are divided, a record-shattering $226 million debut makes it clear: Wicked: For Good has already become a cultural event.

In a conversation with Vulture, Universal Pictures' studio chief marketing officer Michael Moses said that in the wake of Wicked’s success, the studio feels it almost has "a responsibility to figure out how we can continue in this universe".

"Have we figured it out yet? No. But there are things underway," he suggested.

Social media soon caught wind of the supposed plans and sparked a debate in the process, with one simply hitting back: "Remember when movies just existed."

Another reiterated: "Like, not everything needs to be a damn universe."

A third quipped: "Hollywood is so cooked and bankrupt that anything that has a semblance of success is automatically turned into a franchise."

However, others didn't quite understand what the fuss was all about. If the demand exists, they figure, why not venture further?

"I understand your sentiment, but the movies still exist in the same way they do now," one responded. "You can still appreciate them for what they are even after they milk the cow until it’s dry."

One brutally chimed in: "Shut up. We want to see more of this universe. Just saw Wicked: For Good today, and now I have a million questions about the world. Would love a prequel too."

Another quizzed: "When? Seriously? Because studios have been milking franchises to death has been happening since the 80s."

Whether the Wicked universe expands or not, one thing’s for sure: the curtain isn’t closing anytime soon.

