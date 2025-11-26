Video
With the final season of Stranger Things mere hours away, its cast reunited on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and this time they didn’t just talk, they rapped.
Jimmy Fallon led the fun as the Hawkins crew delivered a lightning-fast recap of the show’s entire run, condensing four seasons’ worth of monsters, drama, friendships and heartbreak into a rhythmic, high-energy minute.
For longtime fans, it was a nostalgia-loaded ride; for newcomers, a wild, spoiler-free teaser before the final showdown.
Why not read…
- A major change is coming to Stranger Things season 5
- Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo reveals fear after show ends
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings
Trump branded a 'bully' after blasting governor as 'big fat slob'