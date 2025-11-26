With the final season of Stranger Things mere hours away, its cast reunited on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and this time they didn’t just talk, they rapped.

Jimmy Fallon led the fun as the Hawkins crew delivered a lightning-fast recap of the show’s entire run, condensing four seasons’ worth of monsters, drama, friendships and heartbreak into a rhythmic, high-energy minute.

For longtime fans, it was a nostalgia-loaded ride; for newcomers, a wild, spoiler-free teaser before the final showdown.

