Watch: Karoline Leavitt's son plays alongside huge pardoned thanksgiving turkey

Karoline Leavitt's son, Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio, stole the show at the 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House.

Leavitt briefly placed her toddler son next to the 50-pound turkey named Waddle, one of the birds set to be officially pardoned by Donald Trump.

As the bird shuffled toward the press-room podium, the boy tottered after it, eliciting laughter and chants of "aww" from reporters.

The adorable encounter briefly stole the spotlight from the ceremony’s political theatrics before Waddle and Gobble were officially pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings