Wildlife advocate Robert Irwin triumphed on Dancing with the Stars, winning the Mirrorball Trophy with partner Witney Carson, exactly a decade after his sister Bindi Irwin claimed the title in 2015.
Despite battling a rib injury ahead of the finale, Robert delivered a powerful, emotional performance and dedicated his victory to his late father.
Bindi marked the moment with pride, posting: “TWO MIRRORBALLS NOW CALL AUSTRALIA ZOO HOME… Congratulations … What a night.”
For Robert, the win is more than a trophy, it’s the fulfilment of a childhood dream and a chance to honour his family’s legacy on the world’s stage.
