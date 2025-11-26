Wildlife advocate Robert Irwin triumphed on Dancing with the Stars, winning the Mirrorball Trophy with partner Witney Carson, exactly a decade after his sister Bindi Irwin claimed the title in 2015.

Despite battling a rib injury ahead of the finale, Robert delivered a powerful, emotional performance and dedicated his victory to his late father.

Bindi marked the moment with pride, posting: “TWO MIRRORBALLS NOW CALL AUSTRALIA ZOO HOME… Congratulations … What a night.”

For Robert, the win is more than a trophy, it’s the fulfilment of a childhood dream and a chance to honour his family’s legacy on the world’s stage.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings