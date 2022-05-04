Most people will experience at least one dating disaster in their time. But one TikTok user's experience took it to a whole new level when she revealed her date served his penis on a plate for dinner.

Hope Schwing (@hope_schwing) took to the platform with her bizarre, and not to mention gross, "worst date ever."

She told her 28 million viewers, "this guy invited me over for dinner … at his place." Schwing said she was excited because she hadn't eaten all day and asked him what he was cooking.

“He said ‘sausages,'” Schwing recalled. “And I’m like, ‘OK; that sounds pretty good.'”

The TikToker then shared a mortifying plot twist between laughing and crying: “He whipped out his wiener and slapped it on a plate."

Tens of thousands of stunned TikTok users could not comprehend why he thought that would be a good idea.

"As SOON as you said sausages I knew it was all downhill from there," one commented, while another concerned TikToker asked: "JAW DROPPED GIRL ARE YOU OKAY?"

A third asked: "How would you react in that situation- like- do you burst out laughing. Or call the cops."

Another user pondered: "This gotta be illegal?"





@hope_schwing Worst first date ever





Unfortunate dating mishaps led one man to proceed with extreme caution and questionable measures: Setting up an application process.

TikToker @rumourhasitvintage shared a screenshot of her Tinder match, who messaged her a link to his Google Doc form. "Guy on tinder sent me a literal application," she explained.



The form asked about her height, occupation and bizarrely, "what is the blockchain?"

She made her feelings about the application very clear and told him: "It is you who should be filling out an application to speak with me, sir."

One person said: "I’ve seen these be cute/funny before, and this was absolutely not that," to which they replied: "I have never seen this before and never want to see it again."

It's not looking too promising right now...

