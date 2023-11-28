Strange bottles keep washing up on shores – and no one will open them

A bunch of eerie 'witch bottles' have been washing up on shores across the Gulf of Mexico, leaving researchers freaked out.

Jace Tunnell, a researcher for the Harte Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies, shared the discoveries on his YouTube channel where he explained how people stuff the 'spell bottles' with a variety of things including herbs or sharp objects.

He said that many believe they offer protection, before disposing of them in a range of places including in oceans or burying them in back gardens.

In a recent Facebook post, Tunnell shared his latest finding, writing: "Witch bottle! We find these every once in a while. Folks in certain cultures around the world put vegetation or other objects in a bottle. They are counter magical devices whose purpose is to draw in and trap harmful intentions directed at their owners."

Many fellow Facebookers were left intrigued, with one writing: "I want to know what happens when you open it!"

Another added: "Bottles can tell such varied and interesting stories and can survive for so long in such varied conditions. So this pic is my fav this week."

Meanwhile, a third user penned: "Witch here. I love making witch bottles for various spells of protection and whatever else my intentions are. This looks newer to me, but certainly don't open it. You never know what's inside. Great find!"

In a discussion with Fox News Digital, Tunnell acknowledged that while he doesn't feel creeped out by the bottles, he would never open one.

He said: "I mean, they're supposed to have spells and stuff in them – why take the chance?"

Tunnell opted for a safer alternative and instead displayed the bottles along his fence.

"My wife says I can bring shells inside, but no spell bottles," he joked.

