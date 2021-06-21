Woman wakes up to discover she’s $50bn in debt

A woman woke up to find herself $50bn in debt - and shoe’s not alone.

The issue seemingly started over the weekend as videos and screenshots of the supposed glitch began to surface on the world wide web.

A TikToker who goes by @thatcroclady on the platform posted a video claiming to have contacted chase about the issue.

“Coping with humor—I owe $50bn…$50bn,” she began. “And the chase customer service said, ‘Sorry about your concern, we will get back to you Monday or Tuesday.’”

Tik Toker realizes there’s a $50bn debt in her bank account (Photo courtesy of @thatcroclady/TikTok)

On Monday, @thatcrocladdy posted a follow-up responding to someone’s hilarious comment: “Don’t worry, bestie, Jeffrey Bezos just borrowed your card for something.”

She then responds as follows: “I haven’t called Chase Since I called them Saturday night. So this must have been the computer starting to fix itself,” @thatcroclady said.

She also noted that she has random monthly service fees for varying amounts of $18 and $25, but it’s much easier to manage than multi-billion dollars.

Also, her account balance was changed to $0. It’s still not the best, but at least she’s out of debt.

Another TikToker, who goes by @gabefloress , noted a similar situation, showing her friend’s bank account is over $49 billion in debt.

“We went out to the bar, and Maddie checked her phone when we got home, and she’s -$50 billion dollars in debt,” the video caption read.

Then you see the friend holding up the phone with the significant debt on the screen saying, “What do I do!?”

The accounts of the glitch aren’t exclusive to TikTok. People also took to Twitter to talk about the multi-billion dollar debacle.

Danielle Fasano tweeted to Chase with the following: “Hey @Chase, why is my account negative $50 billion? #CHASE #banking #help.”

Chase Support responded, telling her to DM her full name and zip code to rectify the situation.

Another person tweeted that they are also $50bn in debt and Chase believes it’s possible to do so.

Chase Support also responded to the person saying, in part, “This usually appears when a hold is placed on the account.”

Similar issues aren’t uncommon. In a report from CNN last June, Chase did admit to a technical issue that caused thousands of bank holders to see balances that had missing funds.

Indy100 reached out to Chase’s press center for comment about the alleged glitch in the system but no response yet.