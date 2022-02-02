I went on a date with a guy — afterwards he sent ...
New York Post

Not every man on a dating app will be your Prince Charming, but we at least expect them to have basic manners.

One woman who hadn’t been on a date in a while found out the hard way what it’s like to deal with a less than polite Lothario.

A TikToker called Alice shared how a date sent her two vile messages after unfollowing him on social media.

The video starts with the on-screen text: “I went on a date for the first time in ages the other night. Here’s how it went…”

@albroads

@Bumble sort it out pls x #datingfail #unfollowed


The swimwear designer then showed how the scorned match sent her three messages on Instagram, one of which called her a “boring c***”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He wrote: “You unfollowed?

“Alright well you’re getting the same you boring c***.

“And so is ur s***y swimwear brand.”

He then took to WhatsApp, where he wrote: “Deleting you here as well. After bringing me into town listening to your boring chat about your f***ing dog when I could just stay at home.”

The comment section was flooded with supportive messages as viewers expressed their shock.

One viewer wrote: “You could look at this as a failed date! Personally if they show their red flags well before you invested any real time, then you’re the winner!”

Alice responded: “Absolutely! Like thank God actually! Also thank God my gut instinct works too.”

Another wrote: “Kind of him to wave his red flags so early I say.”

“Omg he’s pressed,” another wrote. Alice responded: “Absolute man child lol”.

It looks like she got a lucky escape.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Please log in or register to upvote this article
The Conversation (0)