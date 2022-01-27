There's no right or wrong way to grieve, but one very specific request was too much for one woman to get on board with. She turned to Reddit for advice after refusing her cousin's request to perform an "interpretive dance" at her dad's funeral.

On the popular AITA (Am I the a**hole?) thread, the woman explained how her cousin, who is diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome, wanted to say goodbye through the medium of dance. He asked to perform a number to Elton John's Candle In The Wind, adding that it would be at the church "in front of the casket."

The woman shut the idea down and told him "absolutely not", adding that "the priest would have a stroke."

"Another cousin told me he was planning to record it for a YouTube video which hard no," she added.

Her refusal riled up other family members, including her auntie.



In an attempt to compromise and accommodate his wishes, she said he was "more than welcome to have a dance at the grave whenever he wants," – just not at the actual funeral.

"My aunt is having a fit and my cousin is also extremely upset and has accused me of not letting him say goodbye to him in his own way," she wrote.

She added: "I don't think it's respectful at all and I know my dad would've hated the thing turning into a spectacle" and turned to fellow Reddit users to ask whether she was in the wrong.

Most Redditors agreed with the woman, saying she was completely in her rights to decline his request.

"You're not an a**hole, of course. This may be the best title of an AITA post we'll see all year," one said.

Another Reddit user commented: "I know grief is weird, but dancing at a funeral? It seems.. very very f**king bizarre to me,"

One joked, "Got to update my will, all guests will be expected to interpretive dance", while another humoured: "I swear I want to screenshot this title and use it as my phone background because it's the best question I've seen on this page."



