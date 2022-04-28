Sometimes online dating doesn't go the way you expect, and one woman shared how her Tinder date took her back to his place where he then putted in his living room - for three hours.

TikToker @taypole shared a brief clip of herself in her date's living room looking slightly confused (or perhaps bored) at her surroundings as she panned the camera around to show her date in full concentration mode as he practiced his putt with a whole set-up that included a mini green with several golf balls showing his numerous attempts.

Describing her current situation, the TikToker wrote in on-screen text "POV you match with a guy on tinder & he brings you home to putt in his living for 3 hours."

"Tinder ain't what it used to be," she joked in the caption.

During the clip, her date can be seen taking a putt, only for it to narrowly miss the hole and it later showed how he kept his putting green clean by vacuuming it.

Since posting about the guy's golfing shenanigans, the TikToker's video has received over 80,000 views, along with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from people who were full of praise for the woman's date, and declared him a "legend."

One person wrote: "Heros get remembered, but legends never die."

"He’s showing you his skillz. Girls want boyfriends with skillz," another person said.

Someone else added: "Man knew exactly what he wanted, an audience."

"What a legend honestly," a fourth person replied.

Another viewer also had a burning question and asked: "Does he always have a mini green on his floor? Or did you come over and he said HOLD ON lemme roll it out."

To which the TikToker found amusing and replied: "HAHAHA it’s new so I’m assuming it will always be on the floor now. It’s the new rug."

Of course, plenty of people were intrigued to know "what ended up happening," whether the guy's post date putt put her off but this turned out not to be the case.

In a follow-up video, @taypole shared how the pair of them went on a second date to... you guessed it, a chip and putt to practice their swing.

This in turn garnered a reaction from viewers who were anticipating an update.

One person wrote: "Man’s only personality trait: Golf."

"He clearly loves it, and wants to share it with you! You joining him probably means so much to him! Hopefully he’ll join you on things you love too," another person said.

