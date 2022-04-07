If you're a famous celebrity, chances are you've got an animal doppelgänger - just look at the Benedict Cumberbatch-looking otter or the cat who bears an uncanny resemblance to Adam Driver.

Now, it seems the Matt Damon animal look-a-like has been revealed on TikTok as the owner of a golden retriever said she cannot unsee the similarities between the two.

TikToker Abby Larson (@ab.larson) posted a video and explained how a stranger came up to her and pointed out her dog's resemblance to the Good Willing Hunting and Jason Bourne actor while out at the dog park.



"You know when someone points something out to you that you didn't notice and then you can't unsee it like ever again?" she asked before detailing what happened.

"Someone approached me at the dog park today and they told me that my dog looked like Matt Damon... and now I can't unsee it."

Since posting about her pooches' likeness in looks to the 51-year-old Hollywood actor, Larson's video has received 1.8m views, along with 320,000 likes and a lot of comments from people who couldn't help but make some Matt Damon - dog-related puns such as "Mutt Damon," "good boy hunting" and "Jason Bone."

While many also agreed that there was a physical resemblance between the dog and the actor.

One person joked: "You showed us two pics of Matt. Can we see the dog please!"

£Or, does Matt Damon look like your dog?" another person asked.

Someone else added: "To be fair Matt has the personality of a golden retriever."

"I need more animal/people doppelgängers…" a fourth person replied.

Laron's viral video even appeared on local news station WGN News - though anchors Dan Ponce and Lauren Jiggetts didn't exactly get the internet's hype.

"What?" a confused Jiggetts said and laughed in response, while Ponce said: "Come on," before they all agreed that "it's just a regular golden retriever."

@ab.larson Well I didn’t see that coming 😅 #Rude #MuttDamon #OscarsAtHome #goldensoftiktok #Curveball

In a follow-up video, Larson shared the news clip and wrote: "That awkward moment when a news station reaches out to air your light-hearted viral TikTok and then rudely s***s all over it."

Though people defended Larson and her dog's Damon likeness in the comments.

One person said: "'It’s just a golden retriever' were they expecting Matt Damon’s long lost twin??? ...because that’s what they got."

"Whatever..your dog looks like Matt Damon," another person wrote.

Someone else replied: "This was so catty," with a laughing emoji.

"they're blind and have zero attention to detail. It's the brows, nose, and mouth. it's ALL THERE," a fourth person commented.

