Woman eats raw salmon fillet on the bus and people are disgusted

A woman has been dubbed "Salmon Ella" after going viral for posting a video of herself munching on raw salmon from the packet (something we do not recommend).

In the video, Aggie Day (@aggiedayx) helps herself to an uncooked snack while on the bus, where she asked viewers in text on-screen "Anyone else or am I a wrongen?"

"Just missing the soya sauce," the TikToker added in the caption.

"I’ve eaten this before, I am aware it’s unhealthy but posted it as a laugh. It’s not something I regularly eat,” Aggie told the Independent

However, we wouldn't endorse Aggie's snack as it is not recommended to eat raw salmon in other forms (apart from sashimi or sushi) because you could risk being infected by a tapeworm.





Since sharing her fishy bus ride snack, Aggie's video has received 2.1m views, as people took to the comments section to share their disgust at what they had just watched, and also warned of the health risk.

One person wrote: "My love this isn’t the same salmon they use in the sushi restaurants you know."

"On public transport too is crazy," another person said.

Someone else added: "MY JAW LITERALLY DROPPED AND STAYED LIKE IT THE ENTIRE TIME."

"Omg that’s so dangerous it’s not sashimi grade," a fourth person commented.

