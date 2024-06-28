TikToker exposes cheating husband on flight

TikTok is the home to a catalogue of subjects, from DIY to recipes, celebrity gossip – and now exposing infidelities.



One TikTok has been hailed "better than the FBI" after exposing a cheating husband aboard her flight.

In the viral clip that racked up millions of views before becoming unavailable on the platform, Caroline Rened (@carolinerened) secretly recorded an unidentified man getting cosy with a fellow passenger.

"If this is your husband flying United Airlines, Flight 2140, from Houston to New York, he's probably going to be staying with Katy tonight. Him and Katy met at the airport bar and haven't left each others side since then," Caroline wrote.

"He convinced her to change her seat so she could sit next to him and they could drink," she continued. "I don't know his name but know hers because he keeps saying it.''

The footage shows the pair chatting, and at one point, the man is seen with his shirt pulled halfway up.

Caroline went on to detail comments she overheard, including where he lives, why he was travelling to New York and that he had a young daughter.

In an update, still available to view on TikTok, Caroline claimed the pair were "making out" before ending up in the bathroom together.





It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to identify the man and his spouse, with one viewer writing: "He’s on Facebook; the internet is undefeated."

Another popular comment added: "His wife's name is [redacted]."

"My heart is breaking for his wife and kids. She looks so happy in all her fb pictures and now the world she thought she knew has been torn apart," a third claimed.

While Caroline was praised for her "FBI" instincts, others found the posts to be an invasion of privacy.

"I cannot imagine being this in somebody else's business. I simply cannot imagine using the vast machinery of the internet to address a moral wrong that has nothing to do with me at all," one man wrote on X/Twitter.

