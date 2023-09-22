Woman claims men ghost her because she is a 36-year-old virgin

Comedian Sonali Chandra has opened up about her struggles dating as a 36-year-old virgin.

Chandra explained how she was brought up in a conservative household, which taught her that sex is for marriage. But now, 36 years on, her family are encouraging her to "do it already" after claims of being ghosted by men because of it.

Speaking to Truly TV, she said: "The first time I ever told a guy that I'm still a virgin was when I was 26. The guy who was my first kiss, my first actual relationship, he was shocked. His jaw dropped and he asked if I was gonna be a virgin for eternity."

Chandra, who said she has only ever kissed five men in her life, went on to share that the men who "ghosted" her put her through "emotional hell."

"It's heart-wrenching and makes me think that guys only think I'm good for sex," she said.

Despite this, she has decided to stick to her rule.

"I have decided to save myself for my special man because I believe that sex – which I don’t call sex, by the way; I call it making love – it's a very special and sacred act," she said. "And I can’t just give my body to any man."

She continued: "It’s hard to date as a virgin, but on the flip side, I don’t have to worry about a UTI, an STD or an accidental pregnancy, so I’m protected!"

