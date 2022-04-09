A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she kicked sand in the face of a man who she felt had parked himself too close to her on a virtually empty beach.

Last month, @korynnec shared a video on TikTok with the words: "When an old man parks himself 10ft in front of ur towel on a completely empty beach while u were napping and u know what needs to be done."

In the caption, she added: "PROMISE I’ll make u more uncomf then u make me, also my flat feet grip sand as good as a shovel #baywatch #handled."

As the camera pans around, as Korynn described, there was a man, although he doesn't look that 'old', lying on his stomach just a few feet away from her and without another person in sight.

She flashes him her middle finger before putting the phone down, which is still recording, while she sprints full pelt past flicking sand all over him.

@korynnec PROMISE I’ll make u more uncomf then u make me, also my flat feet grip sand as good as a shovel #baywatch #handled





The man looks fairly bemused as to what has happened or why he was suddenly covered in sand as he brushed the grains off of himself.

Korynn's video has already been viewed an astonishing 5.5 million times and many people in the comments felt that she had every right to do what she did.

One person wrote: "he’s obviously older than she is, not giving her space on an empty beach, she has a right to be uncomfy."

Another said: "It doesn’t matter if it was a dude, a woman, old or young. Don’t sit next to me on an EMPTY beach."

A third added: "Your auntie Sarah here. take up space. be loud. Don't be boxed in. If they want invade your space make them uncomfortable."

It also reminded someone of the kind of perils you can face at the gym: "This is like when you’re the only person on the 500 treadmills at the gym and someone gets on the one right next to you."

However, not everyone was convinced it was the right thing to do.

One said: "He's laying there, you're flipping him off, he looks, puts his head back down so you run past him. Seems more like you're wanting his attention."

A second added: "Looks more like your harassing him. Lol."

What do you think?

