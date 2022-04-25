A TikTok user went viral after she accidentally opened all of the lockers at one of Amazon’s Hub Lockers.

Amazon Hub Lockers are designed for customers to order packages and retrieve them from an outside pickup location rather than having them delivered directly.

TikTok user Blair (@itsblairhere) shared a video that appears to show her mistakenly propping all lockers to open at once.

Showing the lockers open one by one, Blair can be heard saying "I fu*ked up" while laughing at the situation.

@itsblairhere I have a lot of questions @Amazon #fyp #xyzbca #amazonhub #foryou #HPSustainableSounds

The blunder came much to the amusement of those on the social media platform.

Many people commented in hysterics after watching the video.

“You solved Jeff Bezos’ riddle,” one user wrote, while another person joked., “I think the cubbies just unionized."

“Thats called an amazon jackpot,” another commented.

"Muggles can only open one. Witches can open them all. You did it! Hogwarts will be sending you your letter soon!" another said in a funny Harry Potter reference.

As funny as the video was, the clip also caused many to wonder on how exactly the woman was able to unintentionally make all of the locker doors open.

“I’m so confused? Please explain exactly how you did this,” a user asked.

Others theorized that this was the result of an Amazon delivery driver putting packages in their lockers.

“The delivery guy is on his way In and doesn’t want to waste time so he opened it early,” one claimed.

"you've either got a lot of parcels, old mate allocated all the lockers or you found the master code 😂" said another.

