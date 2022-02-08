We’ve all had bad job interviews in our time, but few of us have ever accidentally submitted embarrassing footage of ourselves mocking questions to the company we’re applying to before.

That’s exactly what happened to one woman recently, who has gone viral after having the mother of all nightmares when applying for a new role.

Chaylene Martinez, who goes by @chayjordan_ on TikTok, was trying to land a flight attendant job at SkyWest airlines when she was tasked with recording herself answering a question.

She called up a friend to help her talk through her response, but Chaylene didn’t know that the camera was already rolling and her potential employers heard her having a pop at them.

def not getting the job. sorry skywest #hireme #flightattendant #skywestairlines @SkyWest Airlines

“This is the stupidest cheesiest question I’ve ever read in my life,” she said, totally unaware she was being recorded.

“I can’t word this properly,” she added down the phone to her unseen friend. “And you have to record yourself saying it so it’s so awkward.”

A moment later though, she had a horrible realisation and look to her screen to find she’d was being filmed for the entire time.

“Oh no!” she said. “I’m so sorry I didn’t realise it was recording. I was practising, sorry."

“Def not getting the job. sorry skywest,’ she captioned the awkward clip.

Yikes.

It gets worse, too…





why did i not think this through. someone hire me fast before i get fired

Not only did she not get the AirWest job, but she also might have ruined things for herself in her current role after her boss found out about the video.

While she might not have landed the flight attendant job this time, we hope Chaylene’s career takes off soon.

