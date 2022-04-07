A woman has told how she skipped her mother’s fifth wedding - to attend a job interview at Asda.

The 26-year-old is now in a family row after skipping the ceremony, but she doesn’t regret it as she ended up getting the job.

Taking to Reddit’s Am I The A**hole forum, she explained that she was desperate for a job, but the date of her interview overlapped with her 52-year-old mum’s fifth wedding ceremony.

Her mother has been in over 50 relationships throughout the course of the Redditor’s life, she said, and only five relationships lasted more than two months.

“As a child this really distressed me as I had many random men coming into my house frequently and my mum was pretty much neglecting me throughout this,” she wrote. “My dad left when I was 4 after my mother cheated on him with 6 guys (I found this out a lot later) and I didn't have contact with him until I was 18.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After all of her mother’s relationships - and four divorces - the Redditor says her mother now insists that she has found “the right man”.

She was invited to the wedding two weeks before her Asda interview and realised they were on the same date.

When it came time to decide what to do, she opted to attend the interview and ditch her mum’s nuptials.

She explained: “I figured that going to the interview would benefit me more than the wedding and decided to go to the interview instead, I assumed my mother wouldn't mind as I had attended every wedding before that but I was wrong.

“She was very angry at me and my whole family has been calling to tell me how much of an a**hole I am for missing my mother's big day.

“I did get the job though and now I am financially stable enough to afford rent for my 1 bedroom flat and I do not regret a thing.”

Since the post was shared last night, it has received 6,200 upvotes and 530 comments.

The top comment, with over 12,000 upvotes, said: “NTA [not the a**hole], you'll catch the next one”. Oof.

Another wrote: “You got the job. Congrats. Tell mummy you'll catch her on wedding #6.”

Another commenter said that although they enjoyed the “snarky” comments about how she’ll attend her mother’s sixth wedding, they suggested apologising for the schedule conflict and instead offer to do something special for their first anniversary next year.

Responding to this comment, another quipped: “I love this actually - given her history, there won't BE an anniversary.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.