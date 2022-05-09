An Australian startup, She’s A Crowd, has gone viral on TikTok.

The startup aims to be a digital map where users anonymously report instances of catcalling. It operates a website where individuals can share the time, place, and nature of gender-based harassment to protect others.

For Mother's Day, the company shared a promotional video on TikTok that has gained much attention on the social platform, with many chiming in the comments or resharing it online.

In the video, a young woman is shown with the caption, “Getting catcalled by a group of men on the way home from Mother’s Day,” followed by a demonstration of how to use the app.

Online users can jot down specifics of their incidents. Including the time of day or if it happened on a public transportation line. This is used so it could help flag and suggest others to potentially avoid the area and promote wider safety. You are also able to categorize these incidents as flashing, intimidation, threats, and more.

"It’s time to put an end to gender-based violence for good," reads the About section on the website.

It continues: "For far too long, our voices have been erased, our stories ignored, our experiences delegitimised. Sharing our stories brought shame, discomfort, disbelief and even violence. However, as a community of survivors, She’s A Crowd is not only helping people tell their truth, but using that truth to end gendered violence in Australia and beyond."

“The males at my old job in Aussie are doing the most awful shit and I wanna warn the women,” wrote one user. “You have no idea I’ve been searching on how to tell other women.”

“I literally just submitted my story in Toronto, Canada. Thanks for sharing,” commented another.

