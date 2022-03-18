Woman confronts men rating female joggers out of 10 as they ran past

A woman has spoken about how she confronted men who were rating female joggers out of 10 as they ran by.



The men were sat on deck chairs, writing down their numbers and holding them up on a clipboard.



Elizabeth was one of the women made uncomfortable and decided to go back and record them.



She says to the men: "Do you know how uncomfortable that makes people feel?" before asking if their "workplaces and families mind sexists".





